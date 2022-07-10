Advertisement
  • On Instagram, Johnny Depp has almost 26 million followers.
  • His following increased dramatically when he won a slander case against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Following his court triumph, high-profile celebrities such as Jennifer Aniston, Jason Momoa, and others began to follow him, putting an end to an unanticipated boycott of the actor.

Although Hollywood celebrities have begun to follow him, the majority of them have refrained from like or commenting on his postings.

However, Paris Hilton appears to be the only high-profile celebrity who has commented on any of Depp’s Instagram posts.

Her comments came when Depp announced to release a song about Hedy Lamarr.

“She was such a legend,” wrote Paris Hilton while commenting on Depp’s Instagram post which contained Lamarr’s picture.

The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star mystified fans last month when he posted a photo of Hedy Lamarr, the late movie star and inventor,days before Johnny Depp released a new single about her.

“This Is a Song for Ms. Hedy Lamarr” is the first single off the Beck-Depp release.

It’s one of two Depp-penned tunes on the record, titled “18.

