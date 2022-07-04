Patrick Stewart delivers rousing speech in new Yorkshire Tea advert

The Hollywood star pays tribute to a fictional Yorkshire Tea employee on her last day at work.

Sir Patrick is the most recent A-lister to appear in the brand’s ‘Where Everything’s Done Proper’ series.

Sir Patrick, who resides in Los Angeles, has had a distinguished career spanning more than 60 years, appearing in theatre performances, TV shows, and motion pictures.

Patrick Stewart the award-winning actor delivers a rousing speech to pay tribute to a fictional Yorkshire Tea employee on her last day at work. In the advert, which is released today.

A number of company employees were asked to feature in the 60-second ad, which was recorded in Harrogate, along with Sir Patrick, a resident of Mirfield and a devoted Yorkshire Gold consumer.

Lucy Hoyle, Senior Brand Manager at Yorkshire Tea, said the Hollywood star was “a really obvious choice” for the company’s new advert.

“He is from Yorkshire, still has a delightfully broad Yorkshire accent, is a long-term fan of Huddersfield Town and one of the best Shakespearean actors of his generation,” she said.

“We’re chuffed to bits with this new advert and hope everyone loves it as much as we do.

"Sir Patrick is an absolute legend when it comes to delivering a heart-felt performance." She added:"If anyone is a master of the art of doing things properly, something that is central to everything we do here at Yorkshire Tea, it's Sir Patrick and we're thrilled he is part of the Yorkshire Tea team." The 81-year-old Sir Patrick Stewart is the most recent A-lister to appear in the Yorkshire Tea commercial series, "Where Everything's Done Proper," which was developed by Lucky Generals and debuted in 2017. The Kaiser Chiefs, Dynamo, Sir Michael Parkinson, Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, and Sean Bean have all previously performed.

In the 1980s, the actor from Yorkshire became well-known for his portrayal of Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the television series Star Trek: The Next Generation.