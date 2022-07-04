Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Patrick Stewart delivers rousing speech in new Yorkshire Tea advert
Patrick Stewart delivers rousing speech in new Yorkshire Tea advert

Patrick Stewart delivers rousing speech in new Yorkshire Tea advert

Articles
Advertisement
Patrick Stewart delivers rousing speech in new Yorkshire Tea advert

Patrick Stewart delivers rousing speech in new Yorkshire Tea advert

Advertisement
  • The Hollywood star pays tribute to a fictional Yorkshire Tea employee on her last day at work.
  • Sir Patrick is the most recent A-lister to appear in the brand’s ‘Where Everything’s Done Proper’ series.
  • Sir Patrick, who resides in Los Angeles, has had a distinguished career spanning more than 60 years, appearing in theatre performances, TV shows, and motion pictures.
Advertisement

Patrick Stewart the award-winning actor delivers a rousing speech to pay tribute to a fictional Yorkshire Tea employee on her last day at work. In the advert, which is released today.

A number of company employees were asked to feature in the 60-second ad, which was recorded in Harrogate, along with Sir Patrick, a resident of Mirfield and a devoted Yorkshire Gold consumer.

Read more: Cardi B name-drops late WWE star Jimmy Snuka in her new track

Lucy Hoyle, Senior Brand Manager at Yorkshire Tea, said the Hollywood star was “a really obvious choice” for the company’s new advert.

Advertisement

“He is from Yorkshire, still has a delightfully broad Yorkshire accent, is a long-term fan of Huddersfield Town and one of the best Shakespearean actors of his generation,” she said.

“We’re chuffed to bits with this new advert and hope everyone loves it as much as we do.

Advertisement

“Sir Patrick is an absolute legend when it comes to delivering a heart-felt performance.”

She added:“If anyone is a master of the art of doing things properly, something that is central to everything we do here at Yorkshire Tea, it’s Sir Patrick and we’re thrilled he is part of the Yorkshire Tea team.”

The 81-year-old Sir Patrick Stewart is the most recent A-lister to appear in the Yorkshire Tea commercial series, “Where Everything’s Done Proper,” which was developed by Lucky Generals and debuted in 2017.

The Kaiser Chiefs, Dynamo, Sir Michael Parkinson, Alistair and Jonny Brownlee, and Sean Bean have all previously performed.

Read more: Khloe Kardashian channels her inner Barbie

Advertisement

In the 1980s, the actor from Yorkshire became well-known for his portrayal of Captain Jean-Luc Picard in the television series Star Trek: The Next Generation.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry says book 'Spare' to heal the royal family
Prince Harry says book 'Spare' to heal the royal family
Austin Butler speaks on demise of Lisa Marie Presley
Austin Butler speaks on demise of Lisa Marie Presley
DeMarco Morgan to take T.J. Holmes' spot on GMA 3 at ABC's request
DeMarco Morgan to take T.J. Holmes' spot on GMA 3 at ABC's request
Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' earns new world record
Prince Harry's memoir 'Spare' earns new world record
Saif Ali Khan was
Saif Ali Khan was "afraid" to watch Vidya Balan's Dirty Picture
Kim Kardashian despises Kanye West's new wife Jennifer Censori
Kim Kardashian despises Kanye West's new wife Jennifer Censori
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story