Paul Chowdhry says he was attacked by thugs while driving in his car

Comedian Paul Chowdhry claims he was attacked in his car in London on Friday.

The 47-year-old received texts from someone who claimed to have seen him being attacked.

Indian Punjabi Sikh comedian was born in London and has social media accounts.

Advertisement

Paul Chowdhry has shared on Instagram that he was attacked in central London while he was still in his car in a worrying incident.

The Indian Punjabi Sikh comedian, 47, who was born in London and has social media accounts, tweeted a handful of texts he got from someone who claimed to have seen him being attacked by thugs on Friday.

The comedian claimed that he was in the nation’s capital on New Oxford Street when the incident took place.

The messages that Paul received, which he shared on social media, read: “Hey Paul was that you at new Oxford street? Looked like some thugs tried to attack you.”

The second message read: “I did send the police who were a few cars behind but I think you drove off by then.”

Paul himself then captioned these messages with confirmation that he had been the victim of an attack.

Advertisement

Also Read Julianne Moore will head over the Venice Film Festival jury in 2022 The jury president for the 2022 Venice Film Festival will be US...

He wrote: ” I was attacked in my car yesterday in London, I’m fine and will update you as I can.”

Fans of the comedian shared their concerns and sent him well wishes, with Loose Women star Judi Love commenting: ” Omg hope your okay hun xxx”

Also Read Gerard Pique was seen listening to Shakira’s song following his tragic divorce Gerard Pique was seen listening to Shakira's song in his car after...

The comedian has previously described the prejudice his father encountered in the 1980s and how he was subject to racially motivated violence, which is something he has also experienced, and he has now claimed that he has been attacked.

Advertisement

Paul said on Gaby Roslin’s show that his father had had a violent incident in which the attacker brandished a knife.