Payal Rohtagi ties knot with Indian wrestler Sangram Singh

Payal Rohtagi got married to Sangram Singh in the city of Agra in northern India.

Before they got married, the famous couple had been together for more than ten years.

They supposedly met for the first time in 2011, and in 2014, they got engaged.

Advertisement

Payal Rohtagi an Indian actor and reality TV star, got married to her longtime boyfriend Sangram Singh in a small ceremony in the city of Agra in northern India.

The two people in love got married in front of their friends and family. On July 6, the wedding celebrations began with a small Mehndi ceremony at the bride’s home in Ahmedabad.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Raju Mehandi (@rajumehandiwala6)

Advertisement

Payal and Sangram’s photo shoot and the events leading up to their wedding stayed in the spotlight. Here is a taste of what happened:

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Raju Mehandi (@rajumehandiwala6)

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Raju Mehandi (@rajumehandiwala6)

Advertisement

In recent photos, the famous couple wore clothes from their home country. Payal wore a bright pink Indian lehenga, and Singh wore an ivory sherwani that made him look very stylish. The two of them recently went to the Taj Mahal and shared photos from their trip.

Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Sangram U Singh🌟🇮🇳 (@sangramsingh_wrestler)

Advertisement

Before they got married, the famous couple had been together for more than ten years. They supposedly met for the first time in 2011, and in 2014, they got engaged.

Payal Rohatgi has been in a number of hit Hindi movies, including 36 China Town, Dhol, Heyy Babyy, Apna Sapna Money Money, and Plan. In 2008, she also took part in the reality show Bigg Boss.

Also Read Payal Rohatgi has stated that she will invite Kangana Ranaut to her wedding Payal Rohatgi is due to marry her fiancé and Sangram Singh in...