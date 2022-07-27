Peggy Mitchell returns in special flashback episode.

Jamie Winstone will reprise the classic role made famous by Dame Barbara Windsor.

Jamie previously portrayed Barbara in the film Babs.

Peggy Mitchell is making a comeback on EastEnders six years after her passing.

In a special flashback episode of the BBC soap opera, Jamie Winstone will reprise the classic role made famous by Dame Barbara Windsor.

Jamie previously portrayed Barbara in the film Babs, and in the special EastEnders episode that will examine the Mitchells’ turbulent past in 1979, Peggy will take the role.

“It’s been such an honor to fill Barbara’s and Peggy Mitchell’s shoes for the first and second times, respectively,” she remarked.

When you take on such a legendary job, there is undoubtedly a healthy amount of pressure, but I truly enjoyed it.

As I got to portray Peggy Mitchell at the conclusion of my journey, playing this character has truly solidified my love and appreciation for Barbara. I hope I did her justice, and I have loved every minute of it. I can’t wait for everyone to see the episode.

Characters from the past of EastEnders who have never been on television will also appear in the episode, including Peggy’s husband Eric (George Russo), Billy Mitchell’s elder brother Charlie (Charlie Heptinstall), and Billy and Charlie’s father, Stephen (Dean Roberts).

Young Phil will be portrayed by actor Daniel Delaney, Grant by Teddy Jay, Archie by Henry Garrett, Glenda by Rose Reynolds, and Billy by George Greenland.

While her marriage to Eric is fraying, viewers will see Peggy fight to keep her three children safe.

Ronnie and Roxy Mitchell will also make a comeback after being shockingly murdered off in 2016.

The duo’s younger selves will be pictured with their parents, Glenda and Archie.

Meanwhile, in the present, Phil battles mounting pressure from DCI Keeble while being motivated by flashbacks of his past.

“We’re happy to be welcoming an outstanding cast of performers to set for this special flashback episode, featuring the dazzling Jaime Winstone as a young Peggy Mitchell,” EastEnders executive producer Chris Clenshaw said.

