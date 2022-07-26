Darlings is the first black comedy in Alia Bhatt’s ten-year career.

Alia Bhatt teased fans with the trailer of her upcoming film, Darlings, which has already garnered a tonne of praise on social media ahead of its scheduled release next month. Darlings, a black comedy with Alia as the main character, also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew.

Darlings is the first black comedy in Alia’s ten-year career. Alia recently discussed why she hasn’t been offered comedic films in a discussion. She gushed over Govinda and Karisma Kapoor, whom she adores.

The actor-producer of Darlings talked candidly about making a comedy movie during their interview. The actress was questioned on Ranveer Singh’s remark that he wanted to work with Alia on a comedy movie, which he made in the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani movie.

Alia made it clear that she and Ranveer aren’t working on a comedy. She did, however, add that she is “really humorous” in real life. She added that because she is perceived as a “serious type performer,” she rarely receives offers for comedic films.

Alia said, “People think I’m some serious-type actor, and they’re not coming to me with comedy.”

Alia also said that because of this, she was looking forward to the funny and sad movie Darlings.

The soon-to-be mother also added, “In my opinion, if I can make you laugh, then I can make you cry. Now, I don’t want to just stress you out with intense and all, I also want to make you also laugh a little bit.”

She continued by saying that Govinda and Karisma Kapoor were her childhood idols and that she grew up watching movies like Biwi No 1 and Coolie No 1. lauding Govinda’s acting abilities,

Alia said, “I grew up during the times of Govinda. You talk about acting, he could do anything, comedy, serious scenes, romance, dance, everything, and you would never look away.”

Alia shared her pleasure about being a first-time producer at the Darlings trailer launch event. She also spoke candidly about Shah Rukh Khan, her co-producer, and how helpful he was. Alia claimed that Shah Rukh commended Darlings in a message delivered to her in the same language as the movie. Darlings, a Jasmeet K. Reen-directed film, will debut on Netflix on August 5, 2022.

Along with this, Alia will appear with Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. It will be released the following year and is directed by Karan Johar. She and Ranbir Kapoor are also in Brahmastra. On September 9, 2022, it is expected to be released on television.

