Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian’s relationship heats up

Kim Kardashian flies to Australia to be with Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson made his first-ever television appearance for Kim Kardashian’s reality series.

Davidson made an appearance with the family in the “Kardashians” season 2 promo on Hulu. In the clip, Kim refers to Davidson as her boyfriend and asks him if he wants to take a shower with her near the end.

“Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?” Kim asked Davidson in the trailer while Khloe Kardashian looks on surprised.

Davidson threw his phone up and quickly followed Kim in the footage.

While this is Davidson’s first on-camera moment, he has featured briefly in the season one finale of the show.

“Pete, come here, you have to meet Paxy,” Kim said at the end of the final episode. “Paxy has worked with me as audio [for] 14 years from ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians.’ She knows everything about me. She’s probably seen my vagina.”

“More than me?” He can be heard saying.

“Not more than you,” Kim replied. “But she’s probably seen it.”