Pete Davidson says marriage is ‘100 percent’ his goal

Pete Davidson has opened up about how he wants to be married.

On Thursday’s episode of Kevin Hart’s programme, Hart to Hart, the 28-year-old comic discussed marriage. Davidson mentioned his upcoming family and said that since since the death of his firefighter father on 9/11, he “couldn’t wait to have kids.”

Hart questioned him about if it was good for him to “have a marriage with a kid” after he stated that he wanted to offer his child what he “didn’t” have.

In response, the former Saturday Night Live star said: “100 percent, I mean that’s the way I hope it goes.”

During the episode, Davidson also spoke about how becoming a father would be “his favourite thing ever”.

“[I’m] definitely a family guy,” he told Hart. “My favourite thing ever, which I’m yet to achieve, is I want to have a kid. It’s like my dream. It would be so fun to dress up a little dude.”

He also noted how much he’s looking forward to fatherhood and working on becoming a “better” person, in preparation for when he ultimately has a child.

“I’m just so excited for that chapter, so, like, that’s kinda just what I’m preparing for now,” he added. “Just trying to be, like, as good of a dude, and develop and get better so that when that happens it’s just easier.”

The King of Staten Island actor made these remarks while dating Kim Kardashian, whom he first met on the set of Saturday Night Live in fall 2021. Notably, in October, Kardashian presented an edition of the programme.

In March 2022, soon after Kardashian was declared legally single by a court despite her pending divorce from ex-Kanye West, the couple made their Instagram relationship official.

While Davidson may not yet be a father, Kardashian is a mother to four kids together with rapper Kanye West: North, 9, Chicago 4, Saint 6, and Psalm 3.