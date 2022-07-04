Peter Brook British stage director dies at 97

Peter Brook passes away at the age of 97.

He is known for his avant-garde approach to theatre.

Leaves behind an incredible artistic legacy.

Peter Brook passes away. Largely known as one of the most creative and controversial post-war British stage directors, Brook died at the age of 97.

On Sunday, his publisher made a death announcement. Brook was lauded for his avant-garde approach to theatre as he produced powerful dramas in the most unlikely settings, including gymnasiums, abandoned factories, schools, and disused gas stations all around the world.

sources state that on Saturday went away in Paris. Since 1974, he has been based in France. “All of us at NHB [Nick Hern Books] are very sad to hear of the death of legendary director Peter Brook, at the age of 97,” said the official statement his publisher issued on social media.

They continued, “We’re honoured to have been Peter’s publisher for the past twenty years, sharing his wisdom and insights with the world,” and added, “He leaves behind an incredible artistic legacy. RIP.”

Shakespeare in numerous iterations, worldwide opera, and even Hindu epic poems were among the mound of writing that Brook had produced. The director was recognised as the greatest of our time because of the wide breadth of his work.

Although Brook was well regarded in the theatre community, the general public was unaware of his excellent works because he refused to cater to popular culture and left Britain in the 1970s to work in France.

In terms of his modest upbringing, Brook was born on March 21, 1925, in London. Both of his parents were employed; his mother was a scientist and his father had a business.

At the age of 16, Brook stopped attending school and began working at a movie studio. He then brought his knowledge to Oxford, where he majored in English and Foreign Languages.