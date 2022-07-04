Prince Harry has an ‘infatuation’ with Meghan Markle, Royal experts
Prince Harry has an 'infatuation' with Meghan Markle, Royal experts. She allegedly...
Russell Myers, royal editor of the Daily Mirror, made this assertion in an interview with Lorraine.
In reaction to The Crown’s intentions to unveil Megxit in future episodes, he accused the Duke of “throwing his toys out the pram.”
The conversation arose once host Lorraine Kelly asked Mr Myers, “There are rumours about Prince Harry not being at all happy to be featured in The Crown. Can he be written out of it, can they do it without him, who knows.”
Mr Myers responded by admitting, “Well, I’m not sure. The writers have already said they are not going to go right up until the modern day.”
“Wouldn’t it be great if we could see all the stuff which has happened with Megxit, Harry and Meghan, the big saga that’s being going on.”
“Apparently Harry has got a big deal with Netflix so he’s been putting his foot down saying he doesn’t want to be featured.”
