Sanya Malhotra

  • This time, Sanya raised the bar while promoting her upcoming movie.
  • She will be in the movie with Rajkummar Rao.
  • Her Instagram account is full of videos and pictures from her fashion journals.
Sanya Malhotra follows all the newest trends in fashion.

PHOTOS: Sanya Malhotra is straight out of fashion dreams as she promotes HIT The First Case

Sanya Malhotra is always one of B-best-dressed Town’s stars. When it comes to clothes, the actor knows how to show herself off in the best way. This time, Sanya raised the bar while promoting her upcoming movie. Her Instagram account is full of videos and pictures from her fashion journals, which her fans are loving. HIT The First Case, which is a remake of the same-named Telugu movie, will be in theatres on July 15. She will be in the movie with Rajkummar Rao.

Sanya is as stunning as ever.

Sanya looks hot as ever

Allia Al Rufai dressed the actress, who looked beautiful in a blue and orange outfit with off-the-shoulder sleeves. She also wore a jacket, which added to her look. With her hair in a neat bun, Sanya kept her makeup simple.

The purple dress was made for the actress.

The actress looks perfect in purple

Sanya dressed up as Rimzim Dadu. She wore a purple shirt with black leggings and looked stunning. The actress wore purple eyeshadow and a sleek high ponytail.

The pink outfit looks great on Sanya.

Sanya rocks her pink dress

Sanya’s rosy getup was a sight to behold. She wore her hair up in a sloppy ponytail and minimal jewellery to keep her look understated and sophisticated.

Also Read

When Sanya Malhotra showed her hot moves on Samantha’s Oo antava
When Sanya Malhotra showed her hot moves on Samantha’s Oo antava

Sanya Malhotra was praised by Samantha Ruth Prabhu after she performed her unique...

