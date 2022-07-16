This time, Sanya raised the bar while promoting her upcoming movie.

She will be in the movie with Rajkummar Rao.

Her Instagram account is full of videos and pictures from her fashion journals.

Sanya Malhotra follows all the newest trends in fashion.

Sanya is as stunning as ever.

Allia Al Rufai dressed the actress, who looked beautiful in a blue and orange outfit with off-the-shoulder sleeves. She also wore a jacket, which added to her look. With her hair in a neat bun, Sanya kept her makeup simple.

The purple dress was made for the actress.

Sanya dressed up as Rimzim Dadu. She wore a purple shirt with black leggings and looked stunning. The actress wore purple eyeshadow and a sleek high ponytail.

The pink outfit looks great on Sanya.

Sanya’s rosy getup was a sight to behold. She wore her hair up in a sloppy ponytail and minimal jewellery to keep her look understated and sophisticated.

