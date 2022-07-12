Advertisement
Pictures of the Shagufta Ejaz Family from their Eid Reunion

Pictures of the Shagufta Ejaz Family from their Eid Reunion

Pictures of the Shagufta Ejaz Family from their Eid Reunion

Pictures of the Shagufta Ejaz Family from their Eid Reunion

  • Shagufta Ejaz is a talented and beautiful veteran actress of Pakistani television
  • The actress has a lovely family, including four daughters and a devoted husband.
  • Shagufta Ejaz’s daughter shared family photos. Shagufta Ejaz also shared photos from the Eid celebrations.
Shagufta Ejaz is a talented and beautiful veteran actress of Pakistani television who has worked in many Pakistani dramas over the years. Shagufta Ejaz is from Punjab, Pakistan. She appeared in classic PTV serials in the 1990s. She is regarded as one of Pakistan’s best actors. Her popular serial Aanch brought her worldwide fame and recognition.

The actress has a lovely family, including four daughters and a devoted husband. Her two older daughters have already married. On the auspicious occasion of Eid Ul Azha, the beautiful family of the gorgeous actress was reunited. Shagufta Ejaz’s daughter shared family photos. Shagufta Ejaz also shared photos from the Eid celebrations. Take a look at the photos.

Shagufta Ejaz Family Pictures From Eid Reunion

Shagufta Ejaz Family Pictures From Eid ReunionShagufta Ejaz Family Pictures From Eid ReunionShagufta Ejaz Family Pictures From Eid ReunionShagufta Ejaz Family Pictures From Eid ReunionShagufta Ejaz Family Pictures From Eid Reunion

Shagufta Ejaz Family Pictures From Eid ReunionShagufta Ejaz Family Pictures From Eid ReunionShagufta Ejaz Family Pictures From Eid Reunion

