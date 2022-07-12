Pictures of the Shagufta Ejaz Family from their Eid Reunion

Shagufta Ejaz is a talented and beautiful veteran actress of Pakistani television

Shagufta Ejaz is a talented and beautiful veteran actress of Pakistani television who has worked in many Pakistani dramas over the years. Shagufta Ejaz is from Punjab, Pakistan. She appeared in classic PTV serials in the 1990s. She is regarded as one of Pakistan’s best actors. Her popular serial Aanch brought her worldwide fame and recognition.

The actress has a lovely family, including four daughters and a devoted husband. Her two older daughters have already married. On the auspicious occasion of Eid Ul Azha, the beautiful family of the gorgeous actress was reunited. Shagufta Ejaz’s daughter shared family photos. Shagufta Ejaz also shared photos from the Eid celebrations. Take a look at the photos.

