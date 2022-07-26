The actor is playing an 89-year-old World War II veteran in Northern Ireland.

It stars Pierce, Louis Gossett Jr. and Jürgen Prochnow.

Pierce Brosnan was recently seen in full costume for the new film “The Last Rifleman,” which is directed by Terry Loane and stars Louis Gossett Jr., Jürgen Prochnow, and himself as an 89-year-old World War II veteran named Artie Crawford.

Pierce walked around the streets of Antrim, Northern Ireland, with a wooden cane and a grey wig with matching eyebrows. He also wore a dark three-piece suit with medals from different wars.

In a number of photos, Pierce waved to fans who had come to see him on set as the Irish town was being turned into a French village.

In The Last Rifleman, which is based on a true story, Artie runs away from his care home in Northern Ireland after his wife dies. He goes on a hard journey to France to celebrate the anniversary of the D-Day landings on June 6, 2014.

Through his voyage, he finds the courage to face his past as he pays his final respects to his best friend, who lost his life on June 6, 1944.

kevin Fitzpatrick, who wrote the film, said Artie’s courageous “journey caught the nation’s attention and highlighted the spirit that epitomized the Second World War generation. I was enthralled by this story and the motives that drive a man near the end of his life on a quest to a place that must hold only painful memories.”

The Last Rifleman is slated to be released in theaters next year.

