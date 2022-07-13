Piers Morgan praises Sir Mo Farah for sharing harrowing story

Piers Morgan praises Sir Mo Farah for sharing the harrowing story.

He claims that he has never been “prouder” of Sir Mo Farah.

Piers applauded the British athlete for speaking out about his traumatic experience

Piers Morgan claims that after hearing the athlete’s bogus account of his upbringing during a 2015 Life Stories interview, he has never been “prouder” of Sir Mo Farah.

Piers has applauded Sir Mo Farah for giving the tragic account of being trafficked, but he has a beef with him because Life Stories seven years ago aired a different account of his upbringing.

In 2015, the Team GB athlete was questioned by the former GMB host for his Life Stories programme, where Mo unsurprisingly gave a completely different account of his upbringing.

Piers said in his column that Mo, despite keeping the painful secret to keep his British citizenship intact, “looked me straight in the eye in front of millions of people – and lied through his back teeth.”

Mo informed Piers that he and his mother had relocated to England during the Somalia conflict. He claimed to have met up with his father again, who was already employed in London.

The Olympic gold medalist bravely admitted this week that when he was nine years old, he was unlawfully brought to the UK from Djibouti under the guise of another child.

Mo, whose father had died in the civil war four years before, was subsequently forced to work as a servant for another family’s kids.

Piers applauded the British athlete for speaking out about his traumatic experience after hearing his heartbreaking tale.

Piers expressed his disbelief at the news but said he understood the athlete’s decision to keep the “shocking and incredible” tale to himself for 30 years.

He wrote, “Who could blame him for not wanting us to know how he truly came here?”

Imagine the agonising fear he must have endured for 30 years while his popularity and success skyrocketed: what if the truth about his illegal immigration status was discovered one day, and he lost both his British citizenship and the knighthood that matters so much to him with it?

Following reports that Sir Mo had entered the nation under a fictitious identity, the Home Office declared “no action” would be taken.

Piers praised the athlete, saying, “If anyone has earned the right to stay here, it is without a doubt Sir Mo Farah, a man who overcame so much personal tragedy and hardship to light up world athletics and was rewarded for his astonishing success with a sword-tap on the shoulder from his grateful Queen.”

The long-distance runner reveals his real name is Hussein Abdi Kahin and that he grew up through the Somali civil war in the stirring documentary The Real Mo Farah.

Instead of the genuine Mohamed Farah, who still resides in Somalia and has never visited the UK, he was smuggled to Britain in 1993.

When the Somali civil war was at its worst and his father, Abdi, was killed by shrapnel from a bazooka while tending to his cattle, Mo’s trip to the UK began when his mother, Aisha, transported him and his twin brother to Djibouti to live with an uncle.

In order to enter the country to work for the family with younger children, the woman who brought him in pretended to be his mother.

When the dad greeted them at the airport and asked where his son was, that is when he realised he had assumed someone else’s position.

