Pooja Hegde returns from her Bangkok vacation

Pooja Hegde has come back to the country after having a good time in Bangkok. She was just recently photographed at the airport. Pooja Hegde is a well-known name in the entertainment business. With her skills, she has made a name for herself in the business. She has worked on movies like Radhe Shyam, Beast, Housefull 4, and others. Pooja has a huge number of fans, and those fans can’t wait for her photos to be made public. Pooja is not only a very good actor, but she also loves to travel a lot.

For her airport look, Pooja wore a beige colour co-ord set. She looked every inch beautiful in the photos. She acknowledged the presence of the paparazzi and smiled at the cameras as well. The actress also blessed one of her fans with a selfie. To note, Pooja treated her fans with the snaps from her Bangkok vacation.

In terms of her work, Pooja will soon be in the pan-Indian movie Jana Gana Mana with Vijay Dverakonda, who played the tiger in Liger. The Beast actress will play the main character in the movie. Besides this, Pooja Hegde will also play the main female role in SSMB28, which stars Mahesh Babu. Trivikram Srinivas will be in charge of this drama, which has no name yet.

Speaking about her Bollywood career, Pooja has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan and Cirkus with Ranveer Singh in her kitty. Her Bollywood lineup further includes Rohit Shetty’s directorial Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh.

