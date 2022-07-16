Pooja Hegde is one of the popular personalities in the entertainment industry

She has worked in movies such as Radhe Shyam, Beast, Housefull 4 and others. Pooja shared a photo featuring the famous Oxford University in England.

fans waited for her photographs to come out in the public domain.

Advertisement

After having a blast in Bangkok, actress Pooja Hegde has reached the United Kingdom to live life fullest with her family. is one of the popular personalities in the entertainment industry. She has made a mark for herself in the industry with her talent. She has worked in movies such as Radhe Shyam, Beast, Housefull 4, and others. Pooja Hegde enjoys a massive fan following and her fans wait for her photographs to come out in the public domain. Apart from being a talented actor, Pooja also loves travelling a lot.

Also Read Pooja Hegde returns from her Bangkok vacation Pooja Hegde has come back to the country after having a good...

Speaking of which, Pooja shared a photo featuring the famous Oxford University in England. She can be seen wearing a pretty white dress. While sharing the photo, Pooja wrote, “Can I say now that I went to Oxford?” As soon as she posted the photo, her fans dropped sweet comments in the comment section.

On the work front, Pooja will soon star alongside Liger actor Vijay Dverakonda in the pan-India flick, Jana Gana Mana. The Beast actress will be seen as the leading lady in the film. Apart from this, Pooja Hegde will also play the female lead in Mahesh Babu starrer SSMB28. This untitled drama will be directed by Trivikram Srinivas.

Advertisement

Also Read Pooja Hegde looks like a vision in a golden saree, see photos Pooja wore an all-golden saree and teardrop earrings for the event. She...

Speaking about her Bollywood career, Pooja has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali with Salman Khan in her kitty. Her Bollywood lineup further includes Rohit Shetty’s directorial Cirkus alongside Ranveer Singh.