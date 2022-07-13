Prabhas opted to star in Chakram instead of action flick

The actor is also in Project with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

Chakram achieved cult significance despite a poor box office performance.

Prabhas plays a cancer sufferer who spends his final days helping the impoverished, sick, and needy.

The content-oriented film came as a surprise to moviegoers after Varsham’s super hit.

Prabhas’ film Chakram is a great Telugu film. Despite a poor box office performance, the picture went on to achieve cult significance. The content-oriented film came as a tremendous surprise to moviegoers following the blockbuster action and love film Varsham, which was Tollywood’s biggest super hit. The director of Chakram, Krishna Vamsi, disclosed that Prabhas picked this picture because it is very personal to him.

According to the director, Prabhas wanted to pursue a content-oriented and performance-based film after the success of Varsham, so he selected Varsham. Like other directors, Krishna Vamsi asked Prabhas for an all-out action film, but the actor declined, stating that he preferred a role with good acting potential. That’s when Krishna Vamshi came up with the Chakram script.

Prabhas, Asin, and Charmme Kaur star in the lead roles as Chakram. Prabhas plays a cancer sufferer who spends his final days helping the impoverished, sick, and needy. Back in the day, the film was also nominated for Nandi Awards.

The actor is also in Project with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, which is directed by Nag Ashwin. He will also appear as Lord Ram in Adipurush, a pan-Indian big-budget film starring Sunny Singh, Kriti Sanon, and Saif Ali Khan. He is currently filming Salaar alongside Prashanth Neel and Shruti Haasan.

Following the completion of these three movies, he will commence filming for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit. According to our sources, the actor is also working on a supernatural action thriller titled Raja Deluxe with director Maruthi. Malavika Mohanan and Anushka Shetty are being considered for the lead roles.

