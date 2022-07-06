Preity Zinta’s ‘last minute trip’ to Utah

Preity Zinta debuted in Bollywood with the 1998 film Dil Se. She is one of the most gorgeous actresses. She enjoys a massive fan following on social media. While the actress has been away from the silver screen for quite some time now. However, she has certainly not been away from the limelight. Preity continues to engage with and entertain her fans on social media, where she often posts life updates, adorable photos, and precious throwbacks with her B-town peers. Just on Wednesday, she shared an adorable video of her impromptu trip to Utah and just won our hearts. It is just a wholesome video that will put you in a complete vacation mood.

In the reel, Preity shared some adorable pictures with her friend, gorgeous scenery, and also the delicious food that she indulged in. It was just a beautiful sum up of her Utah trip. Along with the reel, she penned down an adorable message. She wrote, “Last minute trips are so much fun. Love every part of Utah.” Her reel went viral almost instantaneously as fans from all over showered their love for the actress. One fan adorably wrote, “Enjoy your life Mrs pretty”. On the other hand, another wrote, “So glad to know you were having fun, Zee! Lots of loveee.”

Recently, Preity and her husband Gene Goodenough were seen at Karan Johar’s star-studded 50th birthday bash on the 25th of May. The Veer Zaara actress shared several pictures from the party on her social media space, where she can be seen having a gala time with her industry peers.