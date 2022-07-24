Prequel to “Game of Thrones” encounters Targaryens at their peak of power

The cast and creators of the upcoming “Game of Thrones” prequel revealed to fans at the annual Comic-Con pop culture convention on Saturday

It will start at the time of the Targaryen family’s greatest power and examine the origins of the dynasty.

“Game of Thrones,” a mediaeval fantasy series that ran for eight seasons and ended in 2019

It is set 200 years before the events of “House of the Dragon,” which premieres on August 21.

According to executive producer Ryan Condal, the new 10-episode series tells the tale of a “generational war” among the Targaryens.

“It begins at the absolute pinnacle of the dynasty, the height of their power, wealth and influence. They have the most dragons they will ever have,” Condal said. “It’s just before the bloom starts to come off the rose.”

King Viserys Targaryen is portrayed by Paddy Considine, who called the character “a man of good temperament, and a kind man, trying to keep the peace time going within the kingdom.”

The younger brother of the king, Prince Daemon Targaryen, is portrayed by “Doctor Who” actor Matt Smith.

Smith described the couple’s relationship as “quite complicated.” Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, her father’s chosen heir, is portrayed by Emma D’Arcy.

Princess Rhaenys Velaryon (Eve Best), who was rejected for the throne, is also listed in the family tree.

“She should have been the queen,” Best said of the character.

“It’s kind of annoying that she isn’t. It’s also kind of annoying that people keep reminding her that she isn’t.”

The new series is based on author George R.R. Martin’s book “Fire & Blood.” Martin, who had criticized parts of “Game of Thrones,” said he had seen nine of the “House of the Dragon” episodes and found them “pretty amazing.”

“These books, these characters, are like my kids,” he said. “When you give your kids to people for adoption, you wonder how they will they be treated, will you recognize them?”

So far, “I’m really very happy,” he said.