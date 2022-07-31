Prince Andrew “laughed his head off” during the Jeffrey Epstein investigation

Advertisement
  • The unearthed photo of Prince Andrew from a BBC interview has been branded “jaw-dropping.”
  • The Duke of York was questioned about his relationships and friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.
  • Andrew seems to have “laughed his head off” in response to the query, and the motion was captured on camera.
The unearthed photo of Prince Andrew from a BBC interview has been branded “jaw-dropping.”

During the 2019 Newsnight interview, the Duke of York was questioned about his relationships and friendship with Jeffrey Epstein, a convicted sex offender.

Andrew seems to have “laughed his head off” in response to the query, and the motion was captured on camera.

Photographer Mark Harrison for the BBC stated earlier this month that the picture would “embarrass” the royal family.

According to a source, the image depicts Emily interviewing Andrew. His face is visible, and he is grinning.

“People will think that his laughing during such a delicate interview was careless.

But he probably wasn’t aware of the gravity of his situation, the ramifications of his laughter, or how it would appear on tape.

You must keep in mind that following the interview, he believed it had gone extremely well before being slammed with a flood of unfavorable feedback.

Sam McAlister, a producer for Newsnight, has the image in his book.

