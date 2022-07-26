 Prince Andrew would consider working with politician John Profumo 

Prince Andrew had a common body of evidence recorded against him over claims made by Jeffrey Epstein.

Prince Andrew could hope to shamed lawmaker John Profumo as way to “recover” his standing following the Jeffrey Epstein outrage, a regal master has recommended.

Ruler Andrew had a common rape body of evidence recorded against him over claims made by Jeffrey Epstein informer Virginia Giuffre.

Ms Giuffre guaranteed the Duke of York physically attacked her on three events when she was 17, claims that Andrew exhaustingly denied.

An out-of-court settlement was concurred without any affirmation of culpability.

During the 1960s, the late politican John Profumo, who had an extramarital illicit relationship with 19-year-old Christine Keeler, had to leave his post and it has been proposed that Andrew would be able “follow some guidelines from John Profumo’s experience”, after attempting to “redeen” himself.

Talking on the most recent episode of Royal Round-Up, imperial reporter Richard Palmer examined Prince Andrew’ and his main goal to “reclaim” himself.Mr Palmer said:

“It has been suggested that he [Andrew] could take a leaf out of the book of John Profumo.

“The Defence Minister who famously was forced to resign back in, I want to say 1963.”

He also added: “It transpired that he had been sharing, he’d been having a relationship with a woman, who was also having a relationship with a Russian spy”.

Mr Palmer continued: “He, Profumo, then spent the rest of his life working for charity, in a very low profile, doing it behind the scenes.

He added: “I asked somebody close to him whether he might be doing something like that.

“This person said that well, if he is doing that, we aren’t going to be telling you.”

“Because that’s the whole point of it, we don’t want to be telling the media what he’s doing, we don’t want media coverage.

“Then he will be facing the same accusations [of] trying to get back in the public eye and public life.”

Prince Andrew apparently had close binds with Jeffrey Epstein and in the 2019 meeting with Emily Maitlis, the Duke said he didn’t lament his kinship with Epstein.

The meeting got tremendous measures of public analysis and following this, the Duke deliberately moved away from his regal obligations.

“I have inquired as to whether I might move away from public obligations for years to come, and she has given her consent,” he wrote in an explanation.

In February 2022, it was affirmed that Prince Andrew had consented to bring the common rape case brought by his informer, Virginia Giuffre, to a nearby.

The settlement arrangement was supposedly all around as high as £12million, albeit the genuine figure has never been uncovered. The settlement included no affirmation of responsibility of any bad behavior.

