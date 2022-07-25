Prince Charles advised Meghan Markle to ‘fly to Mexico’.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will resign from their positions in January 2020.

Prince Charles reportedly lost patience with Meghan around July 2018.

Thomas Markle said he had been “cut off completely” from his daughter during an interview in July.

Advertisement

Prince Charles allegedly urged that she “travel to Mexico” to attempt to patch things up with her estranged father after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s 2018 wedding.

According to media reports: Meghan, Harry, And The War Between The Windsors, there was a “conflict” inside the royal family that resulted in the Duke and Duchess of Sussex resigning from their positions in January 2020.

Also Read

Neither Buckingham Palace nor the Sussexes contributed to its writing. The book says that just a few weeks after the couple’s wedding in May 2018, the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, and Meghan took part in a conference call to try to help Meghan and Thomas Markle get along.

“Can’t she just go and see him and make this stop?” The media quotes Prince Charles as having remarked to Harry.

Meghan allegedly replied that it was “completely unrealistic” for her to think she could go to Mexico, where her father lived, “and somehow hope to speak privately to my father without causing a frenzy of media attention and intrusion that could bring more embarrassment to the royal family.”

Advertisement

According to rumors, Prince Charles lost patience with Meghan around July 2018. According to Bower, “He had never really understood her or what she wanted.”

According to Meghan, her father was too sick to travel to her wedding. The now 77-year-old said that he had been “cut off completely” from his daughter during an interview with media in July.