Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Prince Charles and Camilla spotted together at Notting Hill Carnival after COVID-19 pandemic
Prince Charles and Camilla spotted together at Notting Hill Carnival after COVID-19 pandemic

Prince Charles and Camilla spotted together at Notting Hill Carnival after COVID-19 pandemic

Articles
Advertisement
Prince Charles and Camilla spotted together at Notting Hill Carnival after COVID-19 pandemic

Prince Charles and Camilla spotted together at Notting Hill Carnival after COVID-19 pandemic

Advertisement
  • Prince Charles and Camilla attended the Notting Hill Carnival together.
  • The event is a celebration of the Caribbean and Black culture.
  • It Carnival was postponed in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Advertisement

The Notting Hill Carnival returns next month after being postponed in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the royal couple attended an event to celebrate it on Wednesday. With a history dating back to 1966, London’s celebration of the Caribbean and Black culture is only eclipsed in size by Rio Carnival in Brazil.

Prince Charles, 73, was seen playing the steel drums and reaching out to shake hands with dancers on stilts after remarking on their height and saying, “I’m not much cop at this,” according to ITV.

In the midst of the UK summer, Camilla, who turns 75 on Sunday, carried a fan.

She said, “If it had been cooler, we could have had a jolly good dance.”

In bright costumes and headdresses, sisters Natalie and Claire Johnson welcomed Prince Charles and Camilla.

Have a look:

Advertisement

Advertisement

“For me, it’s the heritage. I’m just so proud of it and the culture, the representation, the way that we can just be — and be proud — and the party vibe and the community spirit,” she added saying.

The director of the carnival’s board Allyson Williams said, “Everyone is excited about the return of the carnival. Camilla told me she came to Notting Hill Carnival many years ago. I hope they both come back one day.”

Also Read

Prince Charles criticizes Princess Diana’s former butler
Prince Charles criticizes Princess Diana’s former butler

Prince Charles reportedly slammed Paul Burrell The letter was written before Paul...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Hollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be like
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be like "setting off a nuclear bomb"
Pakistani Celebrities attends The Kidney Centre Brunch
Pakistani Celebrities attends The Kidney Centre Brunch
Rajkumar Santoshi calls the Mumbai police for security
Rajkumar Santoshi calls the Mumbai police for security
Bollywood recreates song by Attaullah Esakhelvi featuring Nora Fatehi
Bollywood recreates song by Attaullah Esakhelvi featuring Nora Fatehi
Shamoon Abbasi shared video of scary sounds coming from Karachi graveyard
Shamoon Abbasi shared video of scary sounds coming from Karachi graveyard
CM Himanta Biswa said he doesn't know Shah Rukh Khan
CM Himanta Biswa said he doesn't know Shah Rukh Khan
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story