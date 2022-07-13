Prince Charles and Camilla spotted together at Notting Hill Carnival after COVID-19 pandemic

Prince Charles and Camilla attended the Notting Hill Carnival together.

The event is a celebration of the Caribbean and Black culture.

It Carnival was postponed in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Notting Hill Carnival returns next month after being postponed in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the royal couple attended an event to celebrate it on Wednesday. With a history dating back to 1966, London’s celebration of the Caribbean and Black culture is only eclipsed in size by Rio Carnival in Brazil.

Prince Charles, 73, was seen playing the steel drums and reaching out to shake hands with dancers on stilts after remarking on their height and saying, “I’m not much cop at this,” according to ITV.

In the midst of the UK summer, Camilla, who turns 75 on Sunday, carried a fan.

She said, “If it had been cooler, we could have had a jolly good dance.”

In bright costumes and headdresses, sisters Natalie and Claire Johnson welcomed Prince Charles and Camilla.

Have a look:

Celebrating the return of Notting Hill Carnival! 💃🏽🎶 This August will be the first time @NHCarnivalLDN has been held since 2019, due to the pandemic. pic.twitter.com/wzgGCNCSWs — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) July 13, 2022

Advertisement “For me, it’s the heritage. I’m just so proud of it and the culture, the representation, the way that we can just be — and be proud — and the party vibe and the community spirit,” she added saying.

The director of the carnival’s board Allyson Williams said, “Everyone is excited about the return of the carnival. Camilla told me she came to Notting Hill Carnival many years ago. I hope they both come back one day.”

