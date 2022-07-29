Advertisement
  Prince Charles attends his favorite summertime outing with Camilla since 2019
Prince Charles attends his favorite summertime outing with Camilla since 2019

Prince Charles attends his favorite summertime outing with Camilla since 2019

Prince Charles attends his favorite summertime outing with Camilla since 2019

Prince Charles attends his favorite summertime outing with Camilla since 2019

  • The royal couple visited the Sandringham Flower Show on Wednesday.
  • Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the event hasn’t happened since 2019.
  • Charles, 73, and Camilla, 75, engaged in conversation with local florists and artisans.
On Wednesday, the royal couple travelled to the Sandringham Flower Show. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the yearly celebration at Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk hasn’t happened since 2019.

The one-day show, which takes place on the estate in front of Sandringham House and St. Mary Magdalene Church, draws over 20,000 people yearly. Charles, 73, and Camilla, 75, browsed the booths and engaged in conversation with local florists and artisans.

Camilla was wearing a vibrant dress with a leaf pattern as she and Prince Charles rode in a horse-drawn carriage to the ceremony. Prince Charles, meanwhile, carried a hat and wore a beige suit.

While exploring, Camilla posed for a picture wearing a crocheted crown that was on exhibit among the handicrafts.

Prince Charles and Camilla took sure to greet some canines in addition to greeting visitors that came to the estate. The canines were admiring the celebration from strollers when the heir to the throne knelt down to pet them.

Beth and Bluebell, two Jack Russell Terriers that Camilla and Prince Charles adopted from Battersea Dogs and Cats Home, are the couple’s two dogs. Beth actually recently made an appearance in a fresh portrait of Camilla that was unveiled in honour of the royal’s 75th birthday.

Vegetable, fruit, flower, and floral art competitions were on display in the royal marquees. Local gardening and horticultural groups had their own competition in the amateurs’ pavilion.

Renowned nurseries, horticulturists, and leading designers are featured in the exhibition, along with demonstration gardens. A craft marquee and 200 trade stands, some of which were run by charities, were also present.

Prince Charles and Camilla marriage is “working” as they spend time apart
Prince Charles and Camilla marriage is “working” as they spend time apart

Charles and Camilla tied the knot in 2005. 17 years of successful...

