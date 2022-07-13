Prince Charles criticizes Princess Diana’s former butler

Prince Charles reportedly slammed Paul Burrell

Prince Charles reportedly criticized Paul Burrell, Princess Diana’s former butler, for his burglary attempts.

Nevertheless, Marjorie Dawson, Princess Alexandra’s personal maid and dresser, received the letter.

Prince Charles claimed in it that the entire situation was “ghastly” and said, “Bless you for taking the trouble to write as you did in the wake of all the ghastliness that has been going on!

He also lamented, “I find it utterly incredible, as I have done nothing but show people like Paul Burrell every consideration over the years.”

“Unfortunately we are now to be treated as mere pawns in a terrifying and ongoing media circulation war where the actual facts are totally disregarded and vast sums of money are offered as bribes to former and current members of staff to exercise their pathetic jealousies and vendettas in public.”

