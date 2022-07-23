Prince Charles sends Prince George a birthday note on his ninth birthday

Prince George celebrated his ninth birthday on Friday.

Royal fans couldn’t help but notice how much he looks like his father, Prince William.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are thought to be moving to Windsor this summer.

Prince Charles wrote a sweet recognition for his grandson Prince George as he commended his 10th birthday celebration on Friday.

Taking to the authority Clarence House virtual entertainment account, the illustrious retweeted a staggering photo of George initially shared by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

Close by the upbeat photograph, Charles incorporated the subtitle: “Happy 9th Birthday to Prince George!”, trailed by a cupcake emoticon.

The open picture was taken by Kate Middleton during a new occasion recently.

In the photograph, Prince George should be visible grinning from one ear to another while playing on a sandy ocean side.

The youth seemed, by all accounts, to be cheerful as his maturing photographic artist mum, Kate, caught the sweet second.

Illustrious fans burned through no time in sharing their birthday kind words, with one composition “Happy birthday Prince George! Hope you have a great day!”

A second written:”Such a sweet boy. Happy Birthday to Our Prince George”, while a third commented: “Wow, he is 9 already. Time is flying.”

Numerous perceptive fans couldn’t resist the opportunity to note Prince George’s striking likeness to his dad the Duke of Cambridge. “Happy Birthday, what a lovely smile just like his dad’s!”, kept in touch with one.

While a second added: “He looks more and more like Prince William! Happy Birthday Prince George – hope you have a fantastic day.”

Kate’s staggering snap is the most recent in a progression of cozy pictures delivered by the mum-of-three to report her youngsters’ significant achievements.

Demonstrating she’s very much like some other gushing mum, Kate besides wears her cover to heat every one of her children a unique cake.

In 2019 she genuinely commented: “I love making the cake. It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ’til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”

Ruler George’s’ 10th birthday celebration comes in the midst of developing reports alluding to Prince William and Kate’s fast approaching migration to Windsor this mid year.

It’s imagined that the Cambridge family need to be nearer to both Her Majesty and Kate’s folks, Carole and Michael, who live in Bucklebury.

Prince George has supposedly currently partook in a preliminary day at another Berkshire school.

As indicated by The Daily Mail, educators organized a preliminary class for George, and were supposed to be “entertained and eased” when the understudies didn’t perceive the Prince when he visited for the oddball meeting.

