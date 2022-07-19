Prince Charles talks about climate change amid UK’s heatwave

Prince Charles has been an ardent environmentalist since the 1970s.

His father, Prince Philip, instilled in him a deep love for environmental issues.

Tackling climate change is “utterly essential” for Cornwall and the U.K., he said.

Prince Charles expressed his concern amid the “alarming” temperatures across Europe. While touring Cornwall with his wife, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, the royal heir made a speech on Monday.

In the midst of the U.K.’s heatwave, Prince Charles addressed the serious issue of climate change in addition to recalling some amusing memories, including one about his late father, Prince Philip. The BBC reports that London Heathrow experienced temperature records of 104°F, breaking the previous high of 101°F in 2019.

Charles said, “If I may so say, those commitments around net zero have never been more vitally important as we all swelter under today’s alarming, record temperatures across Britain and Europe. As I have tried to indicate for quite some time, the climate crisis really is a genuine emergency and tackling it is utterly essential — for Cornwall, the country and the rest of the world.”

“The situation is indeed dire and the consequences of inaction and business as usual are unimaginable,” he added. Advertisement “What we do to the ocean and to nature, we ultimately do to ourselves,” Prince further said.

Prince Charles’ father, Prince Philip, instilled in him a deep love for environmental issues. Prince William and Prince Harry, the two sons of Prince Charles, have also joined the conflict.

“As a father, I am proud that my sons have recognised this threat,” Charles said in an essay this year. “Most recently, my elder son, William, launched the prestigious Earthshot Prize to incentivise change and help repair our planet over the next ten years by identifying and investing in the technologies that can make a difference.”

