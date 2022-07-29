Prince Charles was ‘persuaded’ by the Queen to stay in the family

The revelation came on the latest episode of the Royally Us podcast.

Prince Charles almost left the royal family in the 90s due to media intrusion.

The Queen Mother convinced him not to quit, according to royal expert Gareth Russell.

He was planning to live a part-time life in Italy. Advertisement

Prince Charles supposedly nearly left the illustrious family during the 90s, in any case, was persuaded to not stop by his grandma, the Queen Mother, according to a regal master.

The disclosure came on the most recent episode of the Royally Us digital broadcast with have Christina Garibaldi and imperial master Gareth Russell.

According to Russell, the media interruption into the life and relationship of Prince Charles and Diana nearly turned out to be a lot for the future King to deal with, who made arrangements to carry on with a daily existence as a parttime imperial in Italy.

Notwithstanding, Russell prior told Kinsey Schofield on the To Di for Daily webcast: “The Queen Mother did, at a certain point, get a murmur that Prince Charles was thinking about going to live in Italy in the mid Nineties.”

She then discussed it to Charles with the end goal that “it turned out to be exceptionally obvious to Charles that she was telling him: ‘Don’t leave this country’.”

Advertisement