Prince George and the Queen are the same height stunned royal admirers

  • Prince George was pictured with his 96-year-old ‘Gan Gan’ on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Prince George turned nine and the image saw him with his 96-year-old ‘Gan’ on the gallery of Buckingham Palace, taken during her Platinum Jubilee festivities.

It was presented on the authority Royal Family web-based entertainment pages.

The two were standing one next to the other and envisioned talking, and the Queen, even with her intense green cap, appeared to be a similar level as the youthful royal.

“The fact he’s the same height though,” commented one surprised fan, as others praised seeing a “great-grandmother with great-grandson together, an historic and special moment to cherish”.

Others cherished seeing the ongoing ruler with the future ruler, with one remark perusing:

“Such a beautiful picture of Prince George with his gan gan!

“So much love and respect in his eyes for her happy birthday to him!”

In 2015 the Duchess of Cambridge uncovered that her then two-and-half-year old child called his extraordinary Granny ‘Gan’.

“George is just more than two and he calls her ‘Gan.’ She generally leaves a little gift or something in their room when we proceed to remain and that simply shows her affection for her family,” said Kate.

Kate, who is Great Britain’s future Queen, has become near the Queen throughout the course of recent many years, and she discussed Her Majesty’s calm help for her.

She reviewed a specific commitment that she went to without Prince William and how the Queen helped her that day:

“She was exceptionally strong. The reality she got some margin to ensure that I was blissful and cared for that specific event, which most likely in all that she’s doing is a tiny component, it shows exactly the way in which caring she is truly.

