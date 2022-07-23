Prince George’s birthday surprise was unveiled in a video

The Irish Guards played Happy Birthday to mark Prince George’s ninth birthday.

Heartwarming video was shared on the Queen’s Twitter account by her social media team.

The Duke of Cambridge is Colonel of the Irish Guards, according to his regiment’s insignia.

On Prince George’s birthday, the Irish guards pay tribute to him. A sweet message has been shared on the Queen’s true Twitter account, expressing gratitude toward the band of the Irish Guards for an extraordinary treat put on for Prince George to pay tribute to his 10th birthday celebration.

Taking to Twitter, the Queen’s virtual entertainment group shared an inspiring video alongside a charming message which read: “Thank you @IrishGuardsBand for playing Happy Birthday to mark Prince George’s birthday today!”

💂‍♀️Thank you to the @IrishGuardsBand for playing Happy Birthday to mark Prince George’s birthday today! The Duke of Cambridge is the Colonel of the @irish_guards. pic.twitter.com/TAV5b0awOu Advertisement — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) July 22, 2022

The tweet finished with: “The Duke of Cambridge is the Colonel of the @irish_guards.”

In the clasp, a heavenly band of trumpeters should have been visible remaining in a semi-circle as they played out the cheerful birthday tune.

Wearing their full-dress uniform total with busby caps, the Irish Guards put on an essential act directly before the Queen’s London home at Buckingham Palace.

Illustrious fans went wild in the remark area with one composition: “How lovely! Happy Birthday to HRH Prince George!””, while a second written: “Love this SO MUCH! Happy 9th birthday Prince George!”

Intrigued by the contacting recognition, a third fan added: “How cool to have the @IrishGuardsBand play at your birthday!!”, and a fourth commented: “Such a beautiful and thoughtful gift, I’m sure Prince George loved it.”

The Queen’s melodic themed present comes after Prince George’s mom, Kate, delivered a shocking new birthday representation of the youthful imperial.

To stamp the unique event, the Duchess of Cambridge shared an open snap of her oldest radiating at the ocean side.

Wearing a light blue polo T-shirt, George had all the earmarks of being cheerful as he partook in his late spring family occasion.

Numerous attentive fans really wanted to note Prince George’s striking likeness to his dad the Duke of Cambridge.”Happy Birthday, what a lovely smile just like his dad’s!” kept in touch with one, while a second added: “He seems to be Prince William! Blissful Birthday Prince George – trust you have a phenomenal day.”

