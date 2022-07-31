Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are “Riding the coattails of the Queen”

It has been said that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have gained popularity and celebrity by riding Queen Elizabeth’s coattails.

This charge was made by royal novelist and biographer Tom Bower in a recent interview with Palace Confidential on Mailplus.

“They are currently quickly exhausting their royal position. They’ll eventually have to give that up, I believe, because it won’t look good.

“They can only accomplish this by acting sensationally and taking action. They are always looking for new activities to engage in. But the royal family always reappears.

“That went wrong,” someone said, “whether it was flying back for the Jubilee so they could be photographed with the Queen.”

“Or, alternately, Harry’s upcoming book is dumping on the Royal Family. However, it will finally turn out to be a wet squib.