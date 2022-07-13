Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live luxurious and restrictive lifestyle

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are referred to as “Hollywood royalty” and live an “exclusive” lifestyle.

Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have expressed a desire to scale back their extravagant lifestyle.

Professor Cele Otnes believes they would gain greater support if they “distanced themselves” from an ‘exclusive’ lifestyle.

Both have expressed a desire to scale back their extravagant lifestyle.

They are the members of Hollywood royalty who live a privileged but stifling lifestyle. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are referred to as "Hollywood royalty" and live an "exclusive" lifestyle. According to the media, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are not putting forth sufficient effort to advance their brand.

Professor Cele Otnes discussed with the media how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who separated from the royal family in 2020 in an effort to live a more private life, are nonetheless adhering to the norms that are prevalent in the United Kingdom.

She questioned why it was necessary for you to live the life of Hollywood royalty when you were neither of those things.

She went on by asking, “You are royalty, but you’ve spurned that nobility; thus, what are you as a brand?”

Ms. Cele believes that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be able to garner greater support if they “distanced themselves” from an “exclusive” lifestyle.

She made the following statement: “They are not willing to give up the trappings of this elite life, but honestly, if you ask me, that would be the way to brand themselves.” She continues, “Not just geographically, they have to distance themselves lifestyle-wise.”

In the meantime, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are residing in a mansion that cost eleven million pounds and included a private tennis court, playground, and spa.

