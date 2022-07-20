Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pose a “real threat” to the Royal family

Author of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors said about Meghan Markle, This woman is doing something dreadful to Britain’.

Tom Bower believes Queen Elizabeth kicked Meghan and Harry off the balcony at the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and his significant other Meghan Markle represent a genuine danger to the British illustrious family, regal master Tom Bower has guaranteed.

The writer of Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the conflict between the Windsors, in a meeting with Piers Morgan said about Meghan Markle, “This lady is doing something terrifying to Britain.’

He further said Prince Harry and Meghan ‘represent a genuine danger’ to the Royal Family, calling the Duchess of Sussex ‘plotting and cunning.’

The Daily Mail cited Bower as saying that he accepts Queen Elizabeth dismissed Meghan and Harry from the castle overhang at the Platinum Jubilee festivities, concealing them from perspective on the group because of a paranoid fear of the couple removing an excess of media consideration from the occasion.

The imperial creator further expressed beneficiary of privileged position Prince Charles and Prince William had something to do with this choice.

Thicket said: ‘They won’t permit Netflix to rule their festival.’

