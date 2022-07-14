Prince Harry and Meghan Markle  risk of losing their Netflix deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not published any content on their website.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not published any content on their website.

Accused of “giving away content for free,” which could put their Netflix membership in jeopardy.

Royal expert: “Voicing a couple of docos [documentaries] is really not cutting it”.

Advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markel inked a contract for many millions of pounds with the online streaming service Netflix. Even after over two years have passed, the Duke and Duchess have not yet published any content on their website. Now the couple is being accused of “giving away content for free,” which could put their membership with Netflix in jeopardy because the streaming service may be wondering if they will get their “money’s worth” from the couple’s subscription.

Also Read Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sat opposite from William and Kate Middleton at Jubilee service, Here’s why Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first official appearance at St....

Royal expert Angela Mollard was a guest on the morning show Sunrise in Australia, where she highlighted the contract that the Sussexes have with Netflix. Due to the fact that they “gave away content for free,” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry run the risk of losing their Netflix partnership.

“[We] also have to consider the fact that they, in a sense, gave away a lot of content to Oprah for free,” Ms. Mollard said.

“They’ve told her a lot. So what exclusivity does Netflix have.“

She went on to remark that “Let’s say if they were to do a documentary on them.”

Advertisement

“If you were the boss of Netflix, you’d be thinking, oh, am I getting my money’s worth out of these two.”

Ms. Mollard said:: “Voicing a couple of docos [documentaries] is really not cutting it.”

“I just don’t think that they’re bringing [that]. There has to be an alignment of brands and whether or not that’s happening, I don’t think we can see that happening at this stage.”

Also Read Meghan and Harry’s Daughter Lilibet is honoured by Kate Middleton, Prince William, and the Queen on her first birthday. Several members of the royal family turned to social media on June...