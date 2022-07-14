Prince Harry and Meghan under “considerable pressure.”

Angela Mollard, a royal specialist, was a guest on Australia’s Sunrise.

She noted that since their departure, the pair “only have each other”.

This is because of Prince Harry’s ongoing feud with the Royal Family and Meghan’s strained relationship with her family.

Advertisement

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have stepped down from their roles as members of the Royal Family in the year 2020, they want to relocate to the United States with their two children.

Also Read Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live luxurious and restrictive lifestyle Both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have expressed a desire to scale...

Angela Mollard, a royal specialist, was a guest on Australia’s Sunrise and noted how, since their departure, the pair “only have each other.” This is because of Prince Harry’s ongoing feud with the Royal Family and Meghan’s strained relationship with her family, especially her father. Ms. Mollard made the observation that if a couple and their children do not have adequate “support” in their environment, it might place “a lot of pressure” on their marriage.

The royal expert was asked about it on the morning show. The royal expert said: “My primary concern regarding Harry and Meghan as a marriage is that they do not have the backing of either of their families.”

“They don’t have the bedrock of people around them, really strong relationships for themselves, for their children to just act sometimes, maybe as a sounding board.”

“[or] just as a trusted place to just be”.

Advertisement

She continued by saying, “They really [only] have each other, and that’s a lot of pressure on a marriage.”

Also Read Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are together: Divorce rumors rejected Claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have divorced are unfounded. The...