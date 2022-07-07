Prince Harry discloses “major problems” with the Queen’s senior advisor

As his police protection dispute moved to court, PRINCE Harry today revealed “major problems” with one of the Queen’s top advisors.

As a result of the Home Office’s refusal to pay for his bodyguards after he left the royal life, the Duke of Sussex is suing the government agency.

At a hearing in London today, his attorneys pleaded with Mr. Justice Swift to permit a thorough judicial review of the Home Office’s judgement.

They said Harry thought Sir Edward Young, the Queen’s private secretary, “should not have been involved” in the choice made in February 2020 and there were “serious conflicts” between the two.

Despite volunteering to pay for his own security, the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), which included the Queen’s private secretary, decided that Harry would no longer get the “same degree” of personal protective security when visiting the UK.

The defence team for the duke wants to argue that the security measures outlined in a letter from Ravec and their application during his travel to the UK in June 2021,

“He didn’t know at that moment that the Royal Household was involved in any way,” the duke’s attorney, Shaeed Fatima QC, said in court. “He was informed it was an independent decision.”

Additionally, she claimed that at the time, there were “serious conflicts” between Harry and Sir Edward Young.

Ms. Fatima claimed in written arguments that Harry was not provided with a “clear and thorough explanation” of the members of Ravec and those who participated in its decision-making, such as the fact that it included the Royal Household.

Additionally, she stated that he believed the Royal Household was “completely and appropriately communicating to Ravec” his security-related concerns.

According to Ms. Fatima, he was “materially prejudiced” because, among other things, his offer to pay (for security), “was not relayed to Ravec before the decision was taken,” and he was refused the chance to speak directly to Ravec.

Added her: “He is unaware of any more information that Ravec did not get completely or on time after it was provided to the Royal Household.

“Prior to the judgement being made, he was denied the chance to voice his opinion on whether Ravec’s method was legitimate and whether certain people were involved in it.

It is debatable whether Ravec would or could have made a different conclusion if there had been a fair process.

According to the filing, “(Prince Harry’s) offer (to pay for police protection) was made at a meeting on January 13, 2020, where members of TRH [The Royal Household] were present, and is also referenced to in an email from April 16, 2020, sent to Sir Edward Young.

“The reason the offer was not communicated has not been explained.

The court document states that Harry has “engaged in pre-action correspondence for a possible second judicial review claim in regard to these matters” and “intends to issue such claim shortly.” This suggests that Harry may file a second lawsuit.