Prince Harry's long-awaited memoir has reportedly been delayed.

Actor and comedian Diane Spencer says she doesn’t think the prince “knows what he wants” right now.

Prince Harry’s only content is chatting to Oprah and doing tell-alls, according to royal biographer.

Prince Harry long-awaited memoir that the royal family had been bracing for has reportedly been delayed.

The Duke of Sussex Prince Harry revealed that he was writing a memoir shortly after the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle spoke candidly with Oprah Winfrey in 2021. Harry will give a “definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him,” according to a press statement from Penguin Random House. Though it doesn’t seem like he’s keen to divulge that knowledge right now, at least one royal watcher thinks Harry “doesn’t know what he wants” any longer.

After the publisher announced its next book releases, which did not contain the prince’s memoir, rumours started to circulate that the publication of Harry’s book, which was scheduled to be released in late 2022, had been postponed.

A journalist who hosts the weekly Royal Round-Up on Express chimed in with a potential explanation for the holdup.

“On the marketing publishing list, we do see the books which are coming out but [Harry’s] is nowhere to be seen,” she told before opining: “maybe there’s a surprise in there for a big launch, a big Hollywood launch.”

During an appearance on News, actor and comedian Diane Spencer also shared her thoughts on the potential delay of Harry’s autobiography.

“I don’t think he knows what he wants at all,” she told the outlet. “And I’m not surprised that they haven’t announced this book because [the Sussexes] are supposed to be doing a podcast on Spotify. They’re supposed to be doing a series for Netflix. And he has failed to do any of these things. And he’s supposed to be writing a book. He’s producing no content whatsoever.”

Spencer continued: “His only content is chatting to Oprah. And that’s when he does his tell-alls, which are … tell-some. And they’re not that good. And then Meghan’s version of events, some recollections may vary. I don’t think Harry actually knows what he wants now that he’s been pulled out of the royal family because he’s not in opposition anymore.”

Despite several reports that the Duke of Sussex’s memoir is on hold, a publishing representative claimed that may not actually be the case.

A representative for Transworld, a division of Penguin Random House, said: “We don’t put every book on the list, so there is nothing to extrapolate from that.”

Prince Harry’s book isn’t likely to contain many shocking revelations about the royal family. The duke’s book, according to Finding Freedom biographer Omid Scobie, isn’t centred on or critical of the Firm.

“Harry really is going out of his way to make sure that there isn’t material in there that can be seen as negative towards the queen or her reign in any way whatsoever,” Scobie said on a previous episode of Royally Obsessed podcast. “I think as much as the press wants this to be a burn book and an attack on the institution, this is more just about his story … I think for people expecting that warts-and-all moment, it’s not going to happen.”