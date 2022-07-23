Prince Harry has been given a chance to go to court over the U.K. Home Office’s decision not to give him and his family police protection in their home country.

In an approved judgement that was filed on July 22 and a High Court judge wrote that Harry’s “application for permission to apply for judicial review is granted.” This was based on several of the Duke of Sussex’s claims.

In September 2021, Harry asked the courts to review a decision made by the government in February 2020 to cut off the taxpayer-funded security he lost when he and his wife Meghan Markle said they were stepping down as senior Royal family members. In his paperwork, he said he would pay for police protection in the UK for himself and his family.

E! News has asked the Sussexes for a comment but hasn’t heard back yet. Buckingham Palace has not said anything about Harry’s problems. Sky News said that the Home Office said it would not say anything about legal cases that are still going on.

Even though the legal battle is still going on, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have kept coming to the U.K. In June, they went there with their children, Archie Harrison, 3, and Lilibet “Lili” Diana, 13 months, to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. During the trip, their daughter had her first birthday, which was her first in the country. Harry and Meghan are often seen in public with bodyguards, but the Royal family hasn’t said what security measures were put in place for the family.

