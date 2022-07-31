Prince Harry has already been “upstaged” and is “unsellable”

He gave desperate admonition about tying up his resources in one place and depending on the advise all journal to sell since its as of now been ‘upstaged’ and presently ‘unsellable’ by Tom Bower.

This cautioning has been given by regal observer and master Neil Sean.

He was quoted saying, “It’s a little bit dicey with Netflix because Meghan lost Pearl, the animated series she was putting together.”

“Then of course Harry hoped to get something more than just the Invictus Games but that seems to have gone a little wayward so, tricky times.”

“Everything now centres on this book. My advice to Penguin Random House, I think you’ve really been upstaged already by the book in demand, Revenge by Tom Bower.”

“It’s going to be really difficult to sell a royal book, particularly at Christmas time. Books tend to get sold during the summer period as people take a break and have their holidays.”

