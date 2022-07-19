Prince Harry slammed by royal fans for ‘scruffy’ look at UN: ‘Get a haircut!’ (credits:google)

The Duke of Sussex spoke at the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday.

He warned of the dangers of climate change, the Covid pandemic and war in Ukraine.

The editor-at-large of South Africa’s Sunday Times mocked Harry before he spoke.

Prince HARRY has been ridiculed by a South African paper as he gave a discourse to check Nelson Mandela International Day.

The Duke of Sussex, who is living in California with Meghan Markle subsequent to stopping regal obligations in 2020, talked at the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday.

Harry, who was joined by the Duchess at the occasion, cautioned of the risks of environmental change, the Covid pandemic, “weaponizing falsehoods and disinformation”, the conflict in Ukraine and fetus removal regulations in the US during his discourse.

In a section on Sunday, before the imperial talked, the supervisor on the loose of South Africa’s Sunday Times ridiculed Harry.

Aspasia Karras said: “This enchanting chap typifies, impeccably, all that Mandela represented.

“Very much like Mandela, he’s experienced a ton.

“As told to Oprah in his cri du coeur interview, his family and the British press have been giving him and his beautiful spouse Meghan such trouble.

“All they needed was to address. Also, bring some quick moving LA the executives style to the fuddy-duddy royal residence.

“What do they get for attempting to do their thing for world harmony and happy hand out of control as exquisite agents of the B list? Backlast, that is what!

“Furthermore, guess what? They just needed to leave. It was a lot to deal with.”

Ms Karras added: “In addition to he’s far away, banished in shame. Very much like Madiba.

Ms Karras added: "In addition to he's far away, banished in shame. Very much like Madiba.