Prince Harry is moving to the “second part” of the Netflix contract

Duke and Duchess of Sussex ready to get paid as part of their multi million dollar deal.

Royal expert Richard Eden claims they dreamed of emulating Barack and Michelle Obama.

Comments comes after Harry delivered a speech on Nelson Mandela Day at the UN in New York.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving to an alternate phase of their Netflix bargain.

Imperial master Richard Eden guaranteed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are prepared to get compensated as a piece of their extravagant arrangement.

In his week by week Palace Confidential bulletin, Mr Eden said: “When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit illustrious obligations and moved to North America, they longed for imitating Barack and Michelle Obama and becoming significant figures on the world stage.

“Just like the former US president and his lawyer wife, they signed a multi-million-dollar deal to make programmes for streaming giant Netflix.

“Now, Prince Harry and Meghan appear to be attempting the second part of their transformation.

“This week, Harry gave what he trusted would be a milestone discourse at the United Nations to stamp Nelson Mandela International Day.

“His location incorporated everything from environmental change to the pandemic and, unavoidably, incorporated his typical digs at the media.”

The remarks comes after Harry conveyed a discourse on Nelson Mandela Day at the UN.

