Prince Harry is not a fan of The Crown’s portrayal of Princess Diana

The Crown is set to drop its fifth season this year, having Elizabeth Debecki depict the Princes of Wales.

The royals are “extremely troubled” with different endeavors to thwart the task.

Prince Harry isn’t excited over The Crown having the Princess Diana storyline.

The super hit Netflix series, is set to drop its fifth season this year, having Elizabeth Debecki depict the Princes of Wales.

Illustrious biographer Tina Brown, in any case, asserts that Prince Harry won’t endorse the show’s depiction of his dearest mother.

“I don’t think that the next season of The Crown is going to be something that Harry is going to seriously approve of in the sense of the way it depicts his mother,” she said.

“We don’t know how it will depict his mother. But right now, there’s really nothing that’s come out about their mother that they like.”

She proceeded to add how the royals are “extremely troubled” with different endeavors to thwart the task.

Tina told The AV Club: “At whatever point they can, they stop The Crown shooting where they have an impact.

“For instance, [Eton College] refused to let them film there, which was undoubtedly about recognising William’s feelings that, you know, they weren’t going to have it.”

