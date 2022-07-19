Prince Harry is protected as the Duke addresses an almost empty UN

Duke of Sussex spoke at UN General Assembly in New York on Monday.

Twitter users mocked him for not having a full house for his UN speech.

Royal commentator Marlene Koenig insisted more people would have watched the event live streamed.

Prince HARRY has been safeguarded after he was taunted for not having a full house for his UN discourse.

The Duke of Sussex talked at the UN General Assembly in New York on Monday to check Nelson Mandela International Day.

Be that as it may, a few virtual entertainment clients got on the unfilled seats in the room as Harry conveyed his discourse.

Be that as it may, regal observer Marlene Koenig demanded more individuals would have looked as the occasion was live streamed.

Ms Koenig tweeted: “A room is more than a physical space.

“Yes it was a small group of people who attended the Nelson Mandela Day at the UN.

“The speech was live streamed around the world, there are also links to watch the speech.

“I expect more people watched that speech than were in the actual room.”

Harry was joined by Meghan Markle for the occasion with the couple clasping hands as they showed up.

In his discourse, the Duke cautioned of a “worldwide attack on majority rule government and opportunity”.

In any case, some Twitter clients ridiculed Harry as they featured void spaces in the crowd.

One with the handle @WalkerDevon1922 snidely remarked: “It was to a packed house.”

Another, @lindajoy54, said:“The big UN speech today was a bust for Harry! Room was almost EMPTY! “

A third, @Awareone5, expressed: “Harry addressing an empty UN assembly today. “Folks must be on vacation, or not interested in what he had to say.”

One more with the handle @sarah_delore added: “The room at the UN is embarrassingly empty.”

Harry cautioned of the risks of environmental change, the Covid pandemic, “weaponising lies and disinformation”, the conflict in Ukraine and fetus removal regulations in the US in his discourse.

He said:

“This has been a painful year in a painful decade.

“We’re living through a pandemic that continues to ravage communities in every corner of the globe; climate change wreaking havoc on our planet, with the most vulnerable suffering most of all; the few, weaponising lies and disinformation at the expense of the many; and from the horrific war in Ukraine to the rolling back of constitutional rights here in the United States.

“We are witnessing a global assault on democracy and freedom – the cause of Mandela’s life.”

The Duke additionally talked about his late mother Princess Diana’s gathering with the previous South African forerunner in March 1997, and how he “looked for comfort” in Africa following her passing.

Harry and Meghan are living in California in the wake of stopping regal obligations in 2020.

Advertisement Also Read Prince Harry makes a rare comment regarding his son Archie Harrison Prince Harry made a rare comment about his son Archie during his... Advertisement Advertisement