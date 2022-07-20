Advertisement
  • Prince Harry must fire his speechwriter because he is “very, very nervous”
  • Prince Harry desperately needs to sack his speech writer, royal expert claims.
  • He told her he finds public speaking “really difficult”, Emily Andrews said.
  • She said she was “not impressed” by his performance at the UN General Assembly in New York.
Prince HARRY gets “very very nervous” during public talking and frantically “needs to sack his speech writer”, a regal master has guaranteed.

Emily Andrews, previous regal journalist at The Sun, said Prince Harry told her he views as open talking “really difficult”.

Talking about his discourse yesterday in New York, she said that she was “not impressed” by his exhibition, adding that however his “delivery was brilliant””, he might have been “ore upbeat and energised” given his effect on youngsters.

The remarks followed his feature discourse at the UN General Assembly for Nelson Mandela Day on Monday.

Ms Andrews said: “I covered the royals, reported on the royals, for 10 years, so I have heard Harry say and speak in this vein before.

“And I was not impressed, I’m afraid. Harry has told me himself he actually finds public speaking really difficult.

“One of the things he has said about it is he is very very nervous about it. I actually think his delivery in New York yesterday was brilliant.

“He delivered it really well. I just think he needs to sack the script writer.

“All of the tenets were great, you know, climate change, the war in Ukraine, the youth of today making a difference.

“They are all really really important and relevant things to talk about.

“I just think that Harry, you know he is a role model for a lot of young people, he could have been a lot more upbeat, he could have been a lot more energised, and he could have told us more.”

