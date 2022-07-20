Prince Harry must fire his speechwriter because he is “very, very nervous”

Prince Harry desperately needs to sack his speech writer, royal expert claims.

He told her he finds public speaking “really difficult”, Emily Andrews said.

She said she was “not impressed” by his performance at the UN General Assembly in New York.

Advertisement

Prince HARRY gets “very very nervous” during public talking and frantically “needs to sack his speech writer”, a regal master has guaranteed.

Emily Andrews, previous regal journalist at The Sun, said Prince Harry told her he views as open talking “really difficult”.

Talking about his discourse yesterday in New York, she said that she was “not impressed” by his exhibition, adding that however his “delivery was brilliant””, he might have been “ore upbeat and energised” given his effect on youngsters.

The remarks followed his feature discourse at the UN General Assembly for Nelson Mandela Day on Monday.

Ms Andrews said: “I covered the royals, reported on the royals, for 10 years, so I have heard Harry say and speak in this vein before.

Advertisement