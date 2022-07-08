Advertisement
Prince Harry “never got” Queen Elizabeth’s approval for Lilibet’s name?
  • Prince Harry has been accused of concealing Lilibet’s genuine name during a phone call with Queen Elizabeth.
  • In fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called.”
  • Had she not been supportive, “they would not have used the name”.
Prince Harry has been accused of concealing his daughter’s genuine name during a phone call with Queen Elizabeth.

Haslam shared news of Prince Harry’s conversation with the Queen on The Third Act podcast.

According to Express, the conversation started when “I heard [Harry] rang her and said, ‘We want to call our daughter after you, Granny’.”

“She said, ‘How charming of you, thank you,’ thinking that it would be Elizabeth. So they got the permission, but they didn’t say the name.”

Prince Harry’s spokesperson however offered a comeback shortly thereafter and clear the air by admitting, “The duke spoke with his family in advance of the announcement. In fact, his grandmother was the first family member he called.”

“During that conversation, he shared their hope of naming their daughter Lilibet in her honour. Had she not been supportive, they would not have used the name.”

