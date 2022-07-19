Prince Harry recalls the time when he knew Meghan was his ‘Soulmate’ 

Prince Harry mentioned his wife during his speech to the UN.

On Monday, the couple made an appearance in New York City.

Several trips to Africa have been taken by Meghan, 40, and Prince Harry, 37.

Prince Harry opens up about the time when he knew Meghan was his ‘Soulmate’ and he made a special mention of his wife, Meghan Markle during his speech to the UN.

On Monday, the couple made an appearance in New York City, where Harry spoke to the crowd in honour of Nelson Mandela Day. During the address, Prince Harry discussed his love of Africa and how it led to his marriage to Meghan Markle and his mother, Princess Diana, as well as his first trip there at the age of 13.

“For most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace and healing time and time again,” Prince Harry said. “It’s where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife.” Several trips to Africa have been taken by Meghan, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, including an early trip to Botswana in the summer of 2016 after just two dates over two days in London.

“I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic. So then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to know each other,” harry further said.

By deciding to have a diamond from Botswana as the focal point of her engagement ring, Harry ensured that Meghan will always have a memento of the memorable location. Two lesser diamonds from Princess Diana’s private collection flank the main stone.

