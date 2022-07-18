Prince Harry Reveals When He Knew Meghan Markle Was His ‘Soulmate’

Prince Harry gave his wife, Meghan Markle, a shoutout during his United Nations speech.

The couple appeared in New York City on Nelson Mandela Day.

Harry has described Africa as his “lifeline” since his first trip there at the age of 13.

On Nelson Mandela Day, Harry spoke to the crowd. During the address, Prince Harry discussed his love of Africa and how it led to his marriage to Meghan Markle and his mother, Princess Diana, as well as his first trip there at the age of 13.

“For most of my life, it has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace and healing time and time again,” Prince Harry said. “It’s where I felt closest to my mother and sought solace after she died, and where I knew I had found a soulmate in my wife.”

Several trips to Africa have been taken by Meghan, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, including an early trip to Botswana in the summer of 2016 after just two dates over two days in London.

“I managed to persuade her to come and join me in Botswana. We camped out with each other under the stars. She came and joined me for five days out there, which was absolutely fantastic,” Harry said after their engagement. “So then we were really by ourselves, which was crucial to me to make sure that we had a chance to know each other.”

By deciding to have a diamond from Botswana as the focal point of her engagement ring, Harry ensured that Meghan will always have a memento of the memorable location. Two lesser diamonds from Princess Diana’s private collection flank the main stone.

Harry has travelled to Africa on both official and personal occasions over the years, referring to it as his “second home.” He has assisted in conservation efforts, particularly those involving rhinos and elephants, and he has learned about the locals’ challenges.

In his speech, Prince Harry also recalled a photo of Princess Diana and Mandela taken in 1997 that is “on my wall and in my heart every day” that was given to him by Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

“When I first looked at the photo, straight away what jumped out is the joy on my mother’s face. The playfulness — cheekiness, even,” Harry, 37, said. “The pure delight to be in communion with another soul so committed to serving humanity.”

He continued that Mandela was also “beaming” despite all the hardships he endured.

“[He was] still able to see the goodness in humanity, still buoyant with a beautiful spirit that lifted everyone around him,” Harry said of the former South African president and civil rights advocate. “Not because he was blind to the ugliness, the injustices of the world — no. He saw them clearly. He had lived them. But because he knew we could overcome them.”

Prince Harry said, “This has been a painful year in a painful decade,” given the global COVID-19 pandemic, issues surrounding climate change, the war in Ukraine, the spread of disinformation and the “rolling back of constitutional rights here in the United States,” referring the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade. However, he encouraged listeners to “do what Mandela did” by finding “meaning and purpose in the struggle.”

In a Vogue feature last month, Meghan said that the reversal of Roe v. Wade was about “women’s physical safety” as well as “economic justice, individual autonomy and who we are as a society.”

Discussing Prince Harry’s thoughts on the decision, Meghan said, “His reaction last week was guttural, like mine.”