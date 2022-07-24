Prince Harry succeeds in his effort to contest security judgments

A February 2020 ruling determined that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would not have the “same level” of protection while in the UK.

The High Court has ruled that a part of Prince Harry’s claim can be looked at by the courts, as well as the fairness of its decision-making.

Mr. Justice Swift stated, “The application for permission to apply for judicial review is allowed in part and refused in part.” A judicial review is when a court looks into whether or not something the Home Office did or decided was legal.

Ravec informed the Duke that he and his family would no longer receive the same level of personal protection as a full-time royal worker.

Prince Harry got the right to question the lack of transparency in Ravec’s policies and decision-making, as well as the fairness of its decision about the level of protection.

The lawyers for Prince Harry said that the security plans in a letter from Ravec and their use during his trip to the UK in June 2021 were invalid because of a “procedural injustice.”

According to them, this was due to the fact that he was not given the opportunity to make “informed representations beforehand.”

His team also said that he didn’t know that a key advisor to the Queen, with whom he had “significant tensions,” had a hand in the decision to lower his protection.

The duke’s attorney, Shaeed Fatima QC, told the court earlier this month, “He didn’t know at that stage that the Royal Household was involved at all… he was told it was an independent decision.”

However, attorneys for the Home Office claim that Ravec was within its rights to reach the conclusion that Prince Harry’s security arrangements will be evaluated on a “case-by-case” basis, and that permission for a full judicial review should be denied.

Before any request for judicial review, Prince Harry and the Home Office will give the court more information.

