Prince Harry succeeds in the UK security arrangement controversy

Prince Harry has won a bid to have a judge review the Home Office’s decision over his security.

The Duke of Sussex is taking legal action after Home Office denied him access to bodyguards.

But only part of his claim will be reviewed by the High Court judge.

Prince Harry has won a bid to have a High Court judge survey the Home Office’s choice over his UK security plans.

Harry is making a lawful move after the Home Office denied him the likelihood to pay for police security for him as well as his family while visiting home from the US.

In the primary phase of the case recently, Harry’s legal counselors requested that Mr Justice Swift award consent for a full hearing to have an appointed authority survey the Home Office’s choice.

On Friday, Harry’s desire was conceded, with a High Court judge saying the case could continue. In any case, just piece of Harry’s case will be under survey.

Mr Justice Swift said: “The application for permission to apply for judicial review is allowed in part and refused in part.”

Recently, the dad of-two got one more triumph in his claim against Associated Newspapers Limited. A High Court judge decided that pieces of an article that showed up in The Mail on Sunday were to be sure “defamatory”.

The title read: “Exclusive: How Prince Harry tried to keep his legal fight with the government over police bodyguards a secret… then – just minutes after the story broke – his PR machine tried to put a positive spin on the dispute.”

Mr Justice Nicklin said the article didn’t recommend that Harry”was seeking to keep his ‘legal battle’ with the Government secret,” however it was proposed by the title whenever read alone.

Examining one of the implications of the article, Mr Justice Nicklin said a peruser would think Harry “was responsible for public statements, issued on his behalf, which claimed that he was willing to pay for police protection in the UK, and that his legal challenge was to the Government’s refusal to permit him to do so, whereas the true position, as revealed in documents filed in the legal proceedings, was that he had only made the offer to pay after the proceedings had commenced”.