Prince Harry was criticized over the US security issue

  • Prince Harry’s security has identified two intruder alerts in the last week.
  • Royal author says he should concentrate on security in California rather than Britain.
  • Calls were logged as “trespasser” and “property crimes”, police said.
Prince Harry and spouse Meghan Markle security is apparently compromised at their Montecito house in California.

Earlier, the Montecito chateau where the Duke and Duchess of Sussex dwell with their youngsters Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, was gone to by police on the two events.

St Nick Barbara Police records logged cops visiting the $14 million property on May 19 at 5.44 pm after reports of an intruder.

The Duke’s security has distinguished two intruders cautions in the beyond multi week under ‘dubious conditions’.

In the mean time, imperial creator Angela Levin demanded Harry “wouldn’t have that issue” assuming he was situated in Britain.

Ms Levin tweeted: “I bet he wouldn’t have that issue in the UK.”

The two calls were logged as “intruder” and “local misdemeanors”

Ms Levin told The Sun: “Perhaps Harry ought to focus more on the security in California as opposed to submitting questions about his security in Britain.

“After two gatecrasher alarms in 12 days, without a doubt he ought to make the security of his family in the US his need.”

Officials went to gatecrasher alarms on May 19 and May 31.

Also Read

Prince Harry and Meghan’s home in UK was broken by two intruders
Prince Harry and Meghan’s home in UK was broken by two intruders

Prince Harry's California home has been subject to two intruder scares in...

